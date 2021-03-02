NANOWAR OF STEEL Release Heartfelt Italian Ballad "Biancodolce"; Music Video

Nanowar Of Steel, who recently retired from their brand of parody heavy metal but have been lauded with viral songs such as “Valhallelujah” and “Uranus”, reveal their next emotional single.

On "Biancodolce", Nanowar Of Steel pursue their newly found path of Italian pop music. Emotional piano melodies lead into heart-wrenchingly sung verses, evoking goosebumps like classic Eros Ramazotti records. The vocals complement each other in a grand, majestic finale - Nanowar Of Steel prove themselves to be aficionados of Italian pop.

Says the band: “Biancodolce” (white-sweet) is Nanowar Of SteelL's anthem for the most epic Italian Music Festival - the world-renewed Festival Di Sanremo. On our way to becoming the most hated metal band (and the most loved pop one) this song is a step further towards our ultimate plastification and na-na-na-na-na-na-ification. We hope you'll be disappointed one more time!"

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Valerio Fea)