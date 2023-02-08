NANOWAR OF STEEL Release Official Music Video For New Single "Disco Metal"

Dedicated to providing the world with laughter, Nanowar Of Steel is ready to prove their status as the genre’s most unconventional band with their brand new album, Dislike To False Metal, out March 10 via Napalm Records. Traversing the multi-faceted and much too often self-important universe of modern heavy metal, the Italian quintet explores entirely different metal sub-genres on 10 disturbingly addictive songs. With featured guests like Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén, the fifth record comes around with an impressive dose of intelligently fresh comedic and highly-talented heavy metal.

Paying homage to the EDM club sound of the late 90s, “Disco Metal” is a metal techno rager for undead partygoers clamouring for a scary good time. With a catchy mix of techno and electro beats, the band gets everybody moving in their gigantic, neon-tinged music video. Based on the world-famous choreography of Michael Jackson's “Thriller”, the subtle demon dance will become the next TikTok trend and try-not-to-dance-challenge.

Nanowar Of Steel on “Disco Metal”: "'Disco Metal' is Nanowar Of Steel's latest attempt at deceiving their fans and listeners. Because it's not Disco (it's dance) and especially because it's much less metal than the title would suggest. It should have been entitled “Dance music with distorted guitars” but “Disco Metal” sounded better."

Nanowar Of Steel raises the curtains of Dislike To False Metal atop the seven seas with “Sober”, marauding as the world’s first health-conscious, mineral-water chugging pirate metal collective on the hunt for Bitcoin treasure! "Disco Metal" pays homage to the club sound of the 90s with a metal techno rager for undead partygoers clamoring for a scary good time. Keyboard warriors around the world will unfollow Nanowar Of Steel after being triggered by “Metal Boomer Battalion”, but only after powering through maritime metal masterclass "Pasadena 1994", as combat-ready Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén tells the harrowing tale of one of the most heroic battles ever fought in the infamous summer of 1994… when Italy faced Brazil in the World Cup soccer final, of course! These soon to be earworms are just a taste of the tear-jerking hilarity to be found on the album, as Nanowar Of Steel’s dual mastery of comprehensive, eclectic performance styles and quick-witted, satirical concepts makes Dislike To False Metal a sonic metal meme worth posting about - and then some!

Dislike To False Metal will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sober

"Winterstorm In The Night" feat. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

"Disco Metal"

"Muscle Memories"

"Chupacabra Cadabra"

"Pasadena 1994" feat. Joakim Broden (Sabaton)

"Metal Boomer Battalion"

"Dimmu Boogie"

"Protocols (Of The Elders Of Zion) Of Love"

"The Power Of Imodium"

"Winterstorm In The Night" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Mohammed Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Valerio Fea)