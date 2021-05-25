NANOWAR OF STEEL Reveal New Song And Hilarious Video "Gabonzo Robot"

With their recent comeback to metal after temporarily transforming into a pop boyband, Nanowar Of Steel are back with their beloved brand of comedy infused heavy metal, taking their fans on a journey through the roots of their beautiful homeland of Italy on their new album, Italian Folk Metal, out July 2 via Napalm Records.

Nanowar Of Steel have proven themselves to be on the frontlines of comedic heavy metal, gathering millions of cross-platform views and streams and releasing legendarily hilarious music videos. The new single, “Gabonzo Robot”, is a joyful power metal anthem dedicated to Gabonzo, the popular Japanese cartoon series. A catchy chorus and razorsharp guitar solos display Nanowar Of Steel’s sense of humor and immaculate musical talent in top form.



The music video was made by Dr. Pira, who also conceived Gabonzo Robot as one of the characters of his surreal comic collection "I fumetti della gleba". Along with the song, Dr. Pira has released a limited edition comic book entitled "Gabonzo l’invincible Robot".

Bassist Gatto Panceri 666 on “Gabonzo Robot” and collaborating with Dr. Pira: “As Nanowar Of Steel, we are proud of singing the amazing deeds of Gabon The Invincible Robot, the only superhero that always wins because he fights against the weak and the children. But above everything, we were proud of finally being able to work with the great Dr. Pira, whom we have been following and worshipping for two decades!”

Nanowar Of Steel turns to the musical roots of their homeland, bringing heavy new life to traditional Italian music on their new album, Italian Folk Metal, out July 2 on Napalm Records. Filled with references to Italian folklore, Nanowar Of Steel puts its own comedic metal twist on the various traditional sounds of their beautiful country.

Each song on Italian Folk Metal is performed in a distinct style of Italian folk music: Napoli-based sounds of musica neomelodica clash with melodic guitar sweeps on “Scugnizzi of the Land of Fires" and speedy accordions (prominently known from northern Italy‘s mazurka) are layered with dizzying guitar solos on “La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri".

Mixed with the band‘s eclectic, comprehensive brand of catchy, comedy-infused metal, Italian Folk Metal is a truly multi-faceted listening experience and a deep dive into the roots of Italy’s folklore! In the process of recording the new album in Rome and Milan during the summer of 2020, Nanowar Of Steel took the Italian-focused theme as an opportunity to gather Italy’s crème de la creme of musicianship: the album features Francesco Paoli from Fleshgod Apocalypse on “L’assedio di Porto Cervo”, Alessandro Conti of Luca Turilli's Rhapsody and Trick Or Treat fame on “La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri” and Frozen Crown’s Jade on “Rosario", among others. Italian Folk Metal showcases Nanowar Of Steel’s musical versatility at its best!

Pre-Order Italian Folk Metal here.

Italian Folk Metal tracklisting:

"Requiem per Gigi Sabani in Re minore"

"L'Assedio di Porto Cervo"

"La Maledizione di Capitan Findus"

"La Marcia su Piazza Grande"

"La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri"

"La Polenta Taragnarock"

"Scugnizzi of the Land of Fires"

"Rosario"

"Il Signore degli Anelli dello Stadio"

"Gabonzo Robot"

"Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà"

"Der Fluch des Kapt’n Iglo"

"El Baile del Viejo que Mira las obras"

"Der Fluch des Käptn Iglo" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Marco Dazzi)