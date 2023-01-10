NANOWAR OF STEEL To Release Dislike To False Metal Album In March; Music Video For "Winterstorm In The Night" Feat. ELEINE's Madeleine Liljestam Streaming

Masters of parody-infused heavy metal, Nanowar Of Steel, announce their fifth studio album, Dislike To False Metal, out March 10 via Napalm Records. Gathering their genius minds for the next chapter, the level of their comedic delivery has risen to its very best. With featured guests like Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén, the band puts the multi-faceted and much too often self-important universe of modern heavy metal to the test with this collection of ten entirely brand new tracks.

Sing and laugh along to the band’s brand new single, “Winterstorm In The Night” - a powerful, mighty anthem exploring the flaky depths of dandruff and scalp hygiene - featuring vocals from Madeleine Liljestam of dark symphonic metal band Eleine. Nanowar Of Steel continue to showcase their quick-witted lyrical ingenuity and amazing musicality with dance-worthy melodies, and have once again crafted a video of the highest quality to go along with the new single.

Nanowar Of Steel on “Winterstorm In The Night”: “After dealing with the number one problem of metalheads in the recent single "Armpits Of Immortals", we continue the metal & personal hygiene saga with a brand new track dealing with another headbangers' nightmare: dandruff. Mr. Baffo was plagued by it until he found a solution, so we hope all of you pandoro-headed metallers out there will follow his advice on how to solve it!”

Watch the official music video for “Winterstorm In The Night” below.

Nanowar Of Steel on the new album: “Dislike to False Metal is our declaration of digital indignation to all that isn't as metal as we would like it to be. We're getting old and slowly becoming metal boomers, roaring through the net disliking, unfollowing and unsubscribing all that is False Metal. Though the album itself is full of non metal influences - like swing and Backstreet Boys - the backbone of our music is still made out of pure stainless steel!”

With their fifth studio album, Dislike To False Metal, the band arrives with a disturbingly addictive collection of entirely new tracks. Expertly exploring a mind-boggling amount of entirely different metal subgenres on 10 hilarious anthems, Nanowar Of Steel never cease to amaze with an equally-impressive dose of intelligently fresh comedic delivery that’ll have listeners rolling with laughter, and undeniable songwriting skill that’ll have their fellow genre-mates scheduling more practice sessions. Dislike To False Metal is beyond a comedy album - it’s a disconcertingly masterful showcase of above-the-bar musicianship, creative lyricism and boundless imagination.

Nanowar Of Steel raises the curtains of Dislike To False Metal atop the seven seas with “Sober”, marauding as the world’s first health-conscious, mineral-water chugging pirate metal collective on the hunt for Bitcoin treasure! "Disco Metal" pays homage to the club sound of the 90s with a metal techno rager for undead partygoers clamoring for a scary good time. Keyboard warriors around the world will unfollow Nanowar Of Steel after being triggered by “Metal Boomer Battalion”, but only after powering through maritime metal masterclass "Pasadena 1994", as combat-ready Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén tells the harrowing tale of one of the most heroic battles ever fought in the infamous summer of 1994… when Italy faced Brazil in the World Cup soccer final, of course! These soon to be earworms are just a taste of the tear-jerking hilarity to be found on the album, as Nanowar Of Steel’s dual mastery of comprehensive, eclectic performance styles and quick-witted, satirical concepts makes Dislike To False Metal a sonic metal meme worth posting about - and then some!

Dislike To False Metal will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Purple

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sober

"Winterstorm In The Night" feat. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

"Disco Metal"

"Muscle Memories"

"Chupacabra Cadabra"

"Pasadena 1994" feat. Joakim Broden (Sabaton)

"Metal Boomer Battalion"

"Dimmu Boogie"

"Protocols (Of The Elders Of Zion) Of Love"

"The Power Of Imodium"

"Winterstorm In The Night" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Mohammed Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums

(Photo - Valerio Fea)