NANOWAR OF STEEL To Release XX Years Of Steel Live Album In December; "Stormwarrior Of The Storm" Video Posted

Italy’s parody metal masters, Nanowar Of Steel, are set to release their live album, XX Years Of Steel, on December 6 via Napalm Records. Captured during their sold-out, 3,000 attendee show at Alcatraz, Milano in October 2023, this monumental live release celebrates two decades of blending humor and metal and elevates with special guest appearances. The metal party not only presents strong live versions of 28 original tracks, but even includes a nine-track bonus CD including two brand-new studio tracks that showcase Nanowar Of Steel’s continuous evolution and unique style.

Prepare to laugh and headbang on stormy power metal anthem “Stormwarrior Of The Storm”. Have you ever wondered how weather forecasting works? The brand new single highlights this rare scientific craft with raging, fierce riffs and catchy powerful vocals, and will forever change how you view meteorology.

Place your pre-order now and listen to “Stormwarrior Of The Storm” below for another taste of what’s to come. Plus, North American fans should make sure to join the band as they tour the USA and Canada with cover kings Tragedy this fall.

Nanowar Of Steel on the new single “Stormwarrior Of The Storm“: "‘Stormwarrior Of The Storm’ is the first weather metal song. It is dedicated to the real Nostradamuses of the modern age - the scientists/wizards working on the weather forecast.

To our knowledge it is also the first metal song mentioning the Navier-Stokes equations, bringing to the metal public the importance of numerically solving non completely integrable equations."

Check out the official music video for “Stormwarrior Of The Storm“ below.

With millions of cross-platform streams and views on their hilariously entertaining music videos, Nanowar Of Steel have captivated audiences worldwide with their multilingual talent, distinctive blend of humor and cultural insight. XX Years Of Steel kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek Italian introduction that humorously reinterprets the Book of Genesis, setting the stage for a night full of metal mayhem and laughter. Fans can expect live renditions of the band’s most iconic tracks, such as “Norwegian Reggaeton”, which sees Charly Glamour (Gigatron) adding his explosive energy to the reggaeton-infused metal anthem. The crowd’s electric enthusiasm reaches its peak during “Valhalleluja”, where Odin himself (Thomas Winkler of Angus McSix) leads the charge, and during “Uranus” with fans’ chants echoing through the venue.

Adding to the excitement, XX Years Of Steel introduces two brand-new tracks, including “Stormwarrior Of The Storm” and the innovative “HelloWorld.java”, inspired by the history of coding - offering a playful yet complex narrative that showcases the band’s versatility. The new offering also blends special cover versions such as popular German party hit “Das Rote Pferd”, the hilarious Iron Maiden parody “Afraid to Shoot into the Eyes of a Stranger in a Strange Land” and the sudatory “Armpits Of Immortals”, enhanced from the likes of Ross The Boss (Manowar).

Nanowar Of Steel on their new album: "XX Years Of Steel is our first triple CD release, and we are moderately proud of that. This live album was recorded for our 20 years anniversary show at the Alcatraz in Milan last year, in a sold out show with more than 3200 participants. We could have released it as a double album only, but then we thought we could make more money by simply adding a CD with lower-quality songs and cheap covers. So that's what we did."

XX Years Of Steel will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Boxset (3-CD Digisleeve, Numbered Ikea Furniture in plastic case, Certificate, Poster, 15x15cm 16p Booklet, - - - - - Digital Stream Access Code for the Live Video) - (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2-LP Gatefold Silver Vinly (1CD Slipcase) -(Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 2-LP Gatefold Black Vinly

- Bundle 3CD Digisleeve + Shirt

- 3-CD Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-order here.

XX Years Of Steel tracklisting:

CD1 (Live Versions):

"Intro"

"Sober"

"Nanowar"

"Gabonzo Robot"

"Tricycles Of Steel"

"Il Cacciatore della Notte"

"La Maledizione di Capitan Findus" (feat. Maurizio Merluzzo)

"Odino & Valhalla"

"Disco Metal"

"V per Viennetta" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"The Power Of Imodium" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Power Of The Power Of The Power Of The Power (Of The Great Sword)" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Declination" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

"Barbie, MILF Princess Of The Twilight" (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)

CD2 (Live Versions):

"Ironmonger (The Copier Of The Seven Keys)"

"RAP-Sody"

"Il Signore degli Anelli (dello Stadio)"

"Interlude"

"Pasadena 1994"

"Norwegian Reggaeton" (feat. Charly Glamour (Gigatron))

"Metal"

"Sottosegretari alla Presidenza della Repubblica del True Metal" (feat. Il Profeta (Gli Atroci))

"Feudalesimo e Libertà"

"Bum Voyage"

"Uranus"

"Valhalleluja" (feat Thomas Winkler)

"La Polenta Taragnarock"

"Giorgio Mastrota (The Keeper Of Inox Steel)"

CD3 (Studio Versions):

"Stormwarrior of the Storm"

"HelloWorld.java"

"Afraid To Shoot Into The Eyes Of A Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Armpits Of Immortals" (feat. Ross the Boss)

"Das rote Pferd" (Markus Becker Cover)

"El Baile del Perrito" (Wilfrido Vargas Cover)

"Brave Margot" (Georges Brassens Cover, feat. Nils Courbaron, feat. The Rumpled)

"We're Going To Tortuga" (Venga Boys Cover, feat. The Rumpled)

"Gabonzo Robot (ガボンゾ-ロボット)" (Japanese Version)

"Stormwarrior Of The Storm" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Edoardo Carlesi - Bass

Carlo Alberto Fiaschi - Vocals

Raffaello Venditti - Vocals

Valerio Storch - Guitar

Alessandro Milone – Drums

(Photo - Alessandro Fingolo)