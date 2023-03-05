NAPALM DEATH Frontman BARNEY GREENWAY Breaks His Ankle On Stage, European / UK Tour Goes Ahead As Planned - "I'm Gonna Make The Most Of It"

Currently on their Campaign For Musical Destruction 2023 through Europe, Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway broke his right ankle on stage during the band's February 19th show in Munich, Germany. Greenway has performed the shows since then sitting in a chair rather than camncelling the tour.

During the band's February 26th show in Paris, France, Greenway explained the situation, offering the following (see the clip below):

"Broke an ankle on stage in Munich seven nights ago, so I've got another five fucking weeks in this thing, but I'm gonna make the fucking most of it. Needless to say, there may have been an option for me to not do the gigs, but that is not what I do or what I don't do. I wanted to go, and that is it. So, once again, apologies and thanks for your patience in advance."