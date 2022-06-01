NAPALM DEATH - Super7 Releases New Version Of Scum Demon ReAction Figure

Super7 Toys has released a new version of the Napalm Death Scum Demon ReAction Figure.

Description: Inspired by the 1987 debut album from grindcore pioneers Napalm Death! The 3.75" Scum Demon ReAction Figure is encased in a blister on a cardback that mirrors the influential album’s cover. This aquamarine colorway matches the album’s third pressing. This is the first ReAction Figure to feature ball joint articulation (with the wings) as well as articulation at the head and legs!

Order here.