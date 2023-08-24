NAPALM DEATH To Tour Japan In December 2023

Extreme metal / grindcore legends Napalm Death will return to Japan for the first time in seven years this December. Japanese promoter Smash has confimred the following shows:

December

11 - Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - ell. Fitsall - Nagoya, Japan

13 - Unit - Tokyo, Japan

Prior to heading to Japan, Napalm Death will perform in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and France. Their complete tour schedule can be found at NapalmDeath.org.

Napalm Death bassist, Shane Embury, has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene.

His upcoming biography, Life?… And Napalm Death, will be published in October via Rocket 88. it takes the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.

There are two editions of Life?… And Napalm Death; the Classic hardback and the Signature hardback which is signed by Shane. The cover of the book has been created by long-time Napalm Death collaborator Gary Ronaldson of Bite Radius Designs, who has worked with Shane and the band for almost a decade.

Pre-order your choice of the Classic or Signed edition here. You can choose to have a name printed in the book.

Watch a trailer below: