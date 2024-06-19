NAPLM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY's DARK SKY BURIAL Announces New Digital Release, Out This July

Closing the conceptual quadrophony of releases, Shane Embury is happy to announce the release of the newest chapter of his experimental project, Dark Star Burial, entitled Solve Et Coagula.

Marking the last part of the Maze Quadrilogy, Solve Et Coagula represents what Shane Embury calls “signifying wholeness” that hides behind the purpose of its’ creator. Solve Et Coagula ends a very experimental chapter for DSB – Embury continues: “But for endings are beginnings and another horizon is just around the Door if we all dare to enter.”

Going through the angular landscapes and rough passages, Shane Embury, leads the listener through the world where pulse and your wide-fantasy are two main constants creating the outstanding echoes of what Dark Sky Burial is.

While questioning himself about the conceptual side of Dark Sky Burial’s series of releases, Shane explains the meaning of this series of releases: “Four is the number of wholeness…So maybe I am symbolizing my desire for personal wholeness through the album’s journey? From prehistoric times, the number four was employed to signify what was solid, what could be touched and felt. Its relationship to the cross (four points) made it an outstanding symbol of wholeness and universality, a symbol which drew all to itself.”

While most of project’s back-catalogue symbolizes a personal journey, Solve Et Coagula became the most collaborative work for Dark Sky Burial featuring four tracks written in collaboration with Mirai Kawashima (Sigh) back in 2005.

“Composing for dark sky burial seems much more multi-dimensional,” explains Shame discussing a meditative journey opposed to the well-recognizable aggressivity of Napalm Death.

Closing the themes of hope, sadness, search and lost, dreams and nightmares, Shane Embury unites all these topics in the final piece of the Quadrology. Solve Et Coagula is coming out this July 18. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Jewel In The Toads Head"

"Vexations To The Spirit"

"Island Of The Dead"

"The Cage Where You Live Is In Your Thoughts" (feat. Mirai Kawashima)

"A Forest Within A Biscuit Tin" (feat. Mirai Kawashima)

"The Harbringer Of Discipline"

"Veiled Energies Inherent"

"Vulnavia" (feat. Mirai Kawashima)

"To Set Free The Invisible Shape" (feat. Mirai Kawashima)

"Solve Et Coagula"

"Life for anyone can be a struggle at times," explains Shane Embury. An honoured veteran of heavy music looks back at both sides of his artistic personality. On the one hand – Napalm Death, Brujeria, Tronos among other projects featuring Embury’s notable bass that became synonymous to the adjective “grinding”. On the other hand – Dark Sky Burial. Not just another project. But a different one. Coming through personal tragedies, Embury believes It all ignited a quest to find meaning and also rediscover just who he is.

(Photo - Gobhinder Jhitta)