NAPLM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY's DARK SKY BURIAL Signs To Consouling Sounds; New Vinyl Release On The Way

Following the recently released Tantum Religio Potuit Suadere Malorum, Dark Sky Burial - the project of Shane Embury - is announcing the new vinyl release coming out in 2024.

"Life for anyone can be a struggle at times," explains Shane Embury. An honored veteran of heavy music looks back at both sides of his artistic personality.

On the one hand - Napalm Death, Brujeria, Tronos among other projects featuring Embury’s notable bass that became synonymous to the adjective “grinding”. On the other hand - Dark Sky Burial. Not just another project. But a different one. Coming through personal tragedies, Embury believes It all ignited a quest to find meaning and also rediscover just who he is.

Using the image of a Maze on the cover of the recently released series of albums, Embury evokes the inner-search of his listeners, making them question and search for the meaning. A personal one. Accumulated by medieval-rhythms and dark-twisting passages Dark Sky Burial leads you through a twisted labyrinth, where every twist and turn are reflected on the musical level. With a landscape change, structural or compositional additions.

Described by Shane Embury as “more than just a creative outpouring”, the newly released album unites both Pulvis Et Umbra Sumus and Nascentes Morimur Morientes Nascimur a collective piece, a quadrilogy of albums. Coming up with the third piece of the series of releases, Embury questions himself: “Four is the number of wholeness… So maybe I am symbolizing my desire for personal wholeness through the album’s journey? From prehistoric times, the number four was employed to signify what was solid, what could be touched and felt. Its relationship to the cross (four points) made it an outstanding symbol of wholeness and universality, a symbol which drew all to itself."

Tantum Religio Potuit Suadere Malorum is a burning bridge built with hope and sadness, a rebirth record described by Shane as: "the letting of go many things most importantly my former self."

Commenting on the signing to Consouling Sounds, Shane explains: “I am very excited to be joining Consouling Sounds. The Dark Sky Burial following have been feverishly asking for vinyl releases for sometime now, and this is something I have really wanted to do."

Embury continues: “The debut release on Consouling Sounds will feature lots of twists and turns sonically with this vinyl release it’s the start of a new and exciting chapter in the evolution of Dark Sky Burial."

(Photo - Gobhinder Jhitta)