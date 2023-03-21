NARCOTIC WASTELAND Announce Performances At Denver DeathFest, Loud As Hell, And More

South Carolina's Narcotic Wasteland - founded by guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade - announces it will be performing at this year's Denver DeathFest on April 20, along with Loud As Hell Festival in Canada in August among many others slated for this summer.

"We are very excited about 2023! We have upcoming shows and new music on the way! We are ready to play some metal!" adds Toler-Wade.

2023 is going to be an exciting year for Narcotic Wasteland, not only is the band hitting the road they are will also in the works of releasing their third yet to be titled album via Mega Force Records. So far they have unleashed three singles to give fans a taste of their forthcoming mosh pit of terror. For their third full-length, the band worked once again with engineer, and producer Erik Schultek who produced the band's self-titled debut album. The band's 2023 album will be the follow-up to their sophomore full-length 2017’s Delirium Tremens.

Inspired mostly by thrash metal and classic heavy metal, Narcotic Wasteland is becoming more thrash and speed and less death metal and getting better at writing material that is meaningful and powerful. They are recommended for fans of Vader, Death, The Crown, Autopsy, Pestilence, and Nile.

Live dates:

April

20 - The King Room - Denver, CO - Denver DeathFest

June

22 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX

23 - The Concert North - Houston, TX

24 - The Rail Club - Forth Worth, TX

25 - Boozerz Rock Club - Corpus Christi, TX

August

5 - Dinosaur Stampede Grounds - Drumheller, AB - Loud As Festival

12 - Zymurgy Brewing - Menomonie, WI - Zymurderfest

(Photo - Andrea Roberts)