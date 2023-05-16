NARCOTIC WASTELAND Announces Don’t Meth With Texas Tour
May 16, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Narcotic Wasteland have announced they will be hitting the road this June for their Don't Meth With Texas Tour, which will see the death thrashers performing four show dates starting on June 22 in Denton, and rolling through Houston, Fort Worth and wrapping up on June 25 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Following the Texas tour, the band will be beginning their West Coast leg of summer touring with Gorgatron and pushing north to Canada for a performance at Loud As Hell Fest in Drumheller, AB with Jungle Rot, Incite, Necronomicon, The Convalescence and more. They will then continue across the Canadian lands for the month of August that will wrap up with three special dates with Flordia death metal legends Massacre in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa. All dates are listed below, with more to be announced.
Tickets are available at narcoticwasteland.com/tour.
2023 is going to be an exciting year for Narcotic Wasteland, not only is the band hitting the road they are will also in the works of releasing their third yet-to-be-titled album via Megaforce Records. So far they have unleashed three singles “Morality And The Wasp”, “The Best Times Have Passed” and “Victims Of The Algorithm” to give fans a taste of their forthcoming mosh pit of terror. For their third full-length, the band worked once again with engineer and producer Erik Schultek who produced the band’s self-titled debut album. The band’s 2023 album will be the follow-up to their sophomore full-length 2017’s Delirium Tremens.
Don’t Meth With Texas Tour:
June
22 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
23 – Houston, TX – The Concert Pub
24 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club DFW
25 – Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz Rock Club
Sex, Lies & DNA Tour (Special guests - Gorgatron and Tegmentum **) - only selected dates
July
28 - Long Beach, CA - Supply & Demand **
30 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge **
31 - Portland, OR - Twilight
August
1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
4 - Columbia Falls, MT - The Silver Bullet Bar
5 - Drumheller, AB - Loud As Hell Fest
9 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center
10 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub
11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
12 - Menomonie, WI - Zymurgy Brewing
Canadian Madness Tour with Massacre:
August
17 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC
18 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
19 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
(Photo - Andrea Roberts)