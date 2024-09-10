NARCOTIC WASTELAND Feat. Former NILE Frontman DALLAS TOLER-WADE Debut "Barbarian" Music Video

Gearing up to unleash their new album, Digital Cordyceps, via Megaforce Records in 2024 (release date TBD), Narcotic Wasteland - fronted by ex-Nile guitarist/vocalist Dallas Toler-Wade along with drummer Joseph Howard (Fields Of Elysium), Neuromorphic) and bassist Kenji Tsunami (Tegmentum) - unveil their new music video for the single, "Barbarian", released earlier this summer prior to their 2024 summer tour dates that were in honor of Wade's 50th birthday and the 10th anniversary of Narcotic Wasteland's self-titled debut album.

Directed by Narcotic Wasteland bassist Kenji Tsunami (Tsunami Films), the video showcases the sheer death thrash force of the band in the studio and live.

Dallas Toler-Wade comments on the track: "For me, 'Barbarian' is a prime example of me doing the thing I love and that defines me the most. Continuously striving to improve my craft as a musician and a songwriter. But also the overall message of this song. Live!!! Be free!!! Find your own path!!! Question everything!!! And also we don't need politicians or religion to shape our moral centers. In fact, It seems they distort the truth every chance they get. This whole album cycle has seemed to have this recurring theme about the narcissistic oligarchy that we have all fallen victim to. I Dallas Toler- Wade the barbarian will fight this mockery until I leave the land of the living, and even after that, my powerful voice will echo through the halls of time!!! Because I am a barbarian!!!"

Stream/download the single here, and watch the music video below:

In additional news, Narcotic Wasteland will be performing tour dates with Pyrexia, as well as a date at SwarmFest in Tampa Bay, FL.

Tour dates:

November (with headliner Pyrexia)

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

16 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

17 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

19 - Houston, TX - BFE

20 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Friday

22 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew

23 - Long Beach, MS - TRAX

November (Narcotic Wasteland only)

24 - Tampa, FL - Swarmfest - Brass Mug

Narcotic Wasteland is a relentless force in the metal realm, known for its infernal performances and unyielding sound. Led by former Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, the band has forged an unholy covenant with legions of devoted followers, spreading chaos and devastation wherever they tread.

A face-melting experience, Narcotic Wasteland unleashes blistering guitar wails to heart-pounding drum onslaughts, with every track promising to be an infernal ritual that will leave metalheads possessed by the spirit of pure chaos. Prepare for sonic hellfire!

(Single Artwork Credit - Stiky Graffix)