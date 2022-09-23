NARCOTIC WASTELAND Release New Single “The Best Times Have Passed”

Dallas Toler-Wade, was a long-standing 18-year member of the brilliantly Egyptian-themed metal band, Nile, where he composed the music for hit songs such as, “Execration Text”, “Permitting the Noble Dead to Descend to the Underworld”, and “Lashed To The Slave Stick”. Toler-Wade was also featured in Guitar World magazine alongside founding member and guitarist/vox/songwriter Karl Sanders. With his new band Narcotic Wasteland, he has announced the second single “The Best Times Have Passed” off the yet-to-be-titled new album coming in 2023.

Toler-Wade comments on the single:

“When I was writing it I was at another big turning point in my life. I was feeling my own mortality. I was feeling beat down. As with me, I still manage to find good things within it all and pull myself out of it time and time again. I think we can all relate to the fact that that it's not forever and we better make the best of things while we can.”

They expect good reception for the upcoming single, as a band, they have grown majorly and they sound focused, and mature through their writing, recording, and performing. They have released two albums, 2014’s self-titled and 2017’s Delirium Tremens with their third record due out in 2023.

Dallas worked once again with drummer, engineer, producer Erik Schultek, who is no stranger to the band having recorded drums, engineered and produced the debut album.

Inspired mostly by thrash metal and classic heavy metal, Narcotic Wasteland is becoming more thrash and speed and less death metal and getting better at writing material that is meaningful and powerful. They are recommended for fans of Vader, The Crown, and Nile.

Listen to “The Best Times Have Passed” here.

In additional news, Narcotic Wasteland will be hitting the road for USA tour dates supporting German heavy metal legends during October. Those who attend will get to experience the full onslaught of Narcotic Wasteland. Always well-rehearsed, they deliver a tight performance including dual guitars. From harmonies to counterpart melodies it gives the band some of that traditional metal style. They are also not afraid to challenge the audience with an array of styles from whiplash-inducing fast metal to infectious arena metal.

Tour dates:

September

29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

October

1 - Houston, TX - The Concert Pub North

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

4 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

7 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Coach House

8 - West Hollywood, CA - The Whiskey

9 - Las Vegas - Vamped

11 - Denver, CO - The Venue

13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Ballroom

14 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

15 - Westland, MI - The Token

16 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Vineland, NJ - Landis Theater

20 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

21 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall *NW only

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Lucky 13 Saloon *NW only

24 – Wallingford, CT – Cherry St. Station *NW only

25 - New York City, NY - The Gramercy

26 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

29 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

(Photo – Kenji Tsunami of Tsunami Films)