NARCOTIC WASTELAND Unveils New Single “Sex, Lies & DNA”

Renowned metal band Narcotic Wasteland, led by the talented Dallas Toler-Wade, has unleashed their latest musical offering, a gripping single entitled "Sex, Lies & DNA". The track showcases the band's signature intense sound, with haunting lyrics that delve into the intriguing world of true crime. Set for release on Friday, July 28, 2023, the song is expected to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking themes and powerful instrumentation.

With Dallas Toler-Wade on guitar and vocals, Brett Lee on lead guitar, Erik Schultek on drums, Kenji Tsunami on bass, and Joseph Howard and special guest Andrea_N_Black on vocals, "Sex, Lies & DNA" features an impressive lineup of talented musicians whose synergy produces an electrifying sonic experience.

The single's production was meticulously handled by Erik Schultek and Dallas Toler-Wade themselves at Level 3 Studios, resulting in a top-tier musical composition that expertly captures the essence of the band's unique style. In a statement about the song, Dallas Toler-Wade shared his inspiration, stating:

"This song lyrically shows my ever-growing fascination with true crime. As I was working on this song, I asked myself a question. I asked myself what's worse? A serial killer that has to ritual kill for power and control over the victim, or the husband or wife that kills their partner for a life insurance payout? It's all equally bad, of course. The difference for me is I am fascinated with serial killers, but these other petty selfish murders like for money disgust me. While there are different reasons people kill, it all seems to stem from being a sociopath. The level of detachment and selfishness is astounding. And many of these murders, whether it be from a serial killer or more on the domestic side of things, drugs, and alcohol often play a role. Musically, "Sex Lies & DNA" showcases the band's signature frantic tri-tonal riffing combined with an old-school speed metal/punk vibe, particularly evident in the powerful chorus chant."

Dallas Toler-Wade's songwriting prowess is evident as the track presents a challenging yet enthralling vocal and instrumental arrangement, featuring an exceptional guitar solo contributed by Brett Lee, followed by an impressive solo by Toler-Wade himself. The dedication to perfection even extends to the chorus, with multiple tracks recorded for the chant, including a contribution from their booking agent Andrea_N_Black.

To celebrate the release of "Sex, Lies & DNA", Narcotic Wasteland is embarking on a thrilling tour, treating fans across North America to their electrifying live performances. The tour will feature special guests Gorgatron and Tegmentum, promising a night of pure metal mayhem and unadulterated energy.

Tickets are available at narcoticwasteland.com/tour.

They are recommended for fans of Vader, Death, The Crown, Autopsy, Pestilence, and Nile.

Dates:

July

28 - Long Beach, CA - Supply & Demand **

29 – Eureka, CA – The Siren’s Song Tavern **

30 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge **

31 - Portland, OR – Twilight #

August

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

4 - Columbia Falls, MT - The Silver Bullet Bar #

5 - Drumheller, AB - Loud As Hell Fest

7 – Regina, SK – Cloud 9 #

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center #

10 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub #

11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar #

12 - Menomonie, WI - Zymurgy Brewing #

13 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

17 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

18 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

19 – Ottawa, ON – Rainbow Bistro

20 – Bowling Green, OH – Howard’s Club H

**with Gorgatron and Tegmentum

#with Gorgatron

(Photo - Andrea Roberts)