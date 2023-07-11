NARCOTIC WASTELAND Update Dates For Sex, Lies & DNA Tour With GORGATRON, TEGMENTUM

Narcotic Wasteland have updated their dates for the Sex, Lies & DNA tour with Gorgatron and Tegmentum starting on July 27 in Las Vegas, NV and trek across the Amercian West Coast and then push north to Canada for a performance at Loud As Hell Fest in Drumheller, AB with Jungle Rot, Incite, Necronomicon, The Convalescence, and more. They will then continue headlining the remaining Sex, Lies & DNA tour across the Canadian lands and American Midwest for the month of August and end the summer touring in Bowling Green, OH on August 20.

Tickets are available at narcoticwasteland.com/tour.

2023 is going to be an exciting year for Narcotic Wasteland, not only is the band hitting the road they are will also in the works of releasing their third yet-to-be-titled album via MegaForce Records. So far they have unleashed three singles “Morality And The Wasp”, “The Best Times Have Passed” and “Victims Of The Algorithm” to give fans a taste of their forthcoming mosh pit of terror.

For their third full-length, the band worked once again with engineer and producer Erik Schultek who produced the band’s self-titled debut album. The band’s 2023 album will be the follow-up to their sophomore full-length 2017’s Delirium Tremens.

They are recommended for fans of Vader, Death, The Crown, Autopsy, Pestilence, and Nile.

Dates:

July

27 – Las Vegas, NB – Griffin **

28 - Long Beach, CA - Supply & Demand **

29 – Eureka, CA – The Siren’s Song Tavern **

30 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge **

31 - Portland, OR – Twilight #

August

1 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon #

3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

4 - Columbia Falls, MT - The Silver Bullet Bar #

5 - Drumheller, AB - Loud As Hell Fest

7 – Regina, SK – Cloud 9 #

9 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Center #

10 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub #

11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar #

12 - Menomonie, WI - Zymurgy Brewing #

13 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

17 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

18 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

19 – Ottawa, ON – Rainbow Bistro

20 – Bowling Green, OH – Howard’s Club H

**with Gorgatron and Tegmentum

#with Gorgatron

