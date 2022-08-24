NARGAROTH Signs To Season Of Mist; Announcement Video Streaming

German black metal band, Nargaroth, have inked a worldwide record deal with Season Of Mist. Watch an announcement video below.

A message states:"We are stunned to announce that Nargaroth will pursue a new path in the future - with a new label on our side. The new album is in the making right now at the moment and yes: we are in the studio for recordings – stay tuned for more updates & news!

"On 21st of October 2022, Season Of Mist will also re-release a few selected albums from the past which will be available on CD and later on LP as well. The complete discography can be streamed already on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal and Bandcamp.

"And that’s not all: new & prior well-known merchandise designs can also be purchased from NOW, exclusively and worldwide through Season Of Mist's webshop."

Stay tuned for updates.

(Photo - Season Of Mist)