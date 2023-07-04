NARGATHROND Releases "Deep In The Forest" Feat. IYES KEEN; Lyric Video

Horror metalware discovery, Nargathrond, invites you once again into his enigmatic world through the chilling video for "Deep In The Forest". This track, taken from their latest album, Killing Season, released via Wormholedeath, showcases an enticing blend of 80's synth vibes infused with gripping metal riffs, accompanied by the haunting and mesmerizing vocals of Ives Keen.

"Deep In The Forest" immerses listeners in Nargathrond's distinctive sonic realm where the lyrics, evocatively performed by Ives Keen, leave a dark imprint, delving into themes of isolation, manipulation, and the search for escape.

"Enter my world and become my prey,

I won't let you down, I'll make you stay.

In the silence, you'll scream without a sound,

Left wondering why no one's around."

Nargathrond, which was founded in 2015 in the Thuringian Forest in Germany, has already released three albums, including A Free Spirit, End Of Days, and A Real Nightmare. The one-man project is known for combining multiple metal styles with different guest singers, creating a unique and diverse musical experience.

In addition to his music, Nargathrond also works as a soundtrack producer and composer for TV, movies, games, and custom offers in the genres of Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Crime, and Drama.

Killing Season is now available for streaming and purchase on major platforms.