NASHVILLE PUSSY About To Embark On European Tour 2023, Fan-Filmed Video From Motoblat In Chicago Surfaces

Nashville Pussy's 2023 European Tour starts in two weeks. Blaine Cartwright, Ruyter Suys, Bonnie Buitrago, and Dusty Watson will be playing 26 shows over the course of two months in seven different countries. Confirmed venues are as listed:

July

13 - Münster, Germany - Rare Guitar

14 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Cpunt

15 - Brück, Germany - Green Valley Open Air

19 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

20 - Essen, Germany - Don’t Panic

21 - Lichtenvoorden, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross

22 - Wasquehal, France - Black Lab

23 - St. Herblain, France - AK Shelter

25 - Rouen, France - L’Antre Du Malt Craft Beer Pub

26 - Barberaz, France - Brin De Zinc

27 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

28 - Luzy, France - Rockabylette

30 - Freiburg, Germany - Cafe Atlantik

August

1 - Paris, France - Punk Rock Summer

3 - Bordeaux, France - Relache

4 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov

5 - St. Maurice De Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air

6 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

8 - Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas

10 - León, Spain - Babylon León

12 - St. Feliu De Guixols, Spain - Sala Las Vegas In-Somni Festival

15 - Gradala, Italy - Circolo Orbita

18 - Stemwede, Germany - Stemweder Open Air Festival

19 - Deest, Netherlands - Zeeltje Festival

24 - Helsingborg, Sweden - The Tivoli

25 - Sala, Sweden - Rockland

On June 24th, Nashville Pussy played Motoblot in Chicago, IL. Their setlist was as follows:

"Struttin' Cock"

"Piece Of Ass"

"Wrong Side Of A Gun"

"Gonna Hitchhike Down To Cincinnati And Kick The Shit Outta Your Drunk Daddy"

"Rub It To Death"

"Come On Come On"

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"

"Pillbilly Blues"

"CCKMP" (Steve Earle cover)

"Pussy’s Not A Dirty Word"

"Til The Meat Falls Off The Bone"

"Why Why Why"

"Go Motherfucker Go"

Fan-filmed video has since appeared online:

"Gonna Hitchhike Down To Cincinnati And Kick The Shit Outta Your Drunk Daddy":

"Rub It To Death":

"Come On Come On":

"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back":

"Pillbilly Blues":

For further details, visit Nashville Pussy on Facebook.

(Poster created by Derick Smith)