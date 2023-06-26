NASHVILLE PUSSY About To Embark On European Tour 2023, Fan-Filmed Video From Motoblat In Chicago Surfaces
Nashville Pussy's 2023 European Tour starts in two weeks. Blaine Cartwright, Ruyter Suys, Bonnie Buitrago, and Dusty Watson will be playing 26 shows over the course of two months in seven different countries. Confirmed venues are as listed:
July
13 - Münster, Germany - Rare Guitar
14 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Cpunt
15 - Brück, Germany - Green Valley Open Air
19 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats
20 - Essen, Germany - Don’t Panic
21 - Lichtenvoorden, Netherlands - Zwarte Cross
22 - Wasquehal, France - Black Lab
23 - St. Herblain, France - AK Shelter
25 - Rouen, France - L’Antre Du Malt Craft Beer Pub
26 - Barberaz, France - Brin De Zinc
27 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
28 - Luzy, France - Rockabylette
30 - Freiburg, Germany - Cafe Atlantik
August
1 - Paris, France - Punk Rock Summer
3 - Bordeaux, France - Relache
4 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov
5 - St. Maurice De Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
6 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
8 - Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas
10 - León, Spain - Babylon León
12 - St. Feliu De Guixols, Spain - Sala Las Vegas In-Somni Festival
15 - Gradala, Italy - Circolo Orbita
18 - Stemwede, Germany - Stemweder Open Air Festival
19 - Deest, Netherlands - Zeeltje Festival
24 - Helsingborg, Sweden - The Tivoli
25 - Sala, Sweden - Rockland
On June 24th, Nashville Pussy played Motoblot in Chicago, IL. Their setlist was as follows:
"Struttin' Cock"
"Piece Of Ass"
"Wrong Side Of A Gun"
"Gonna Hitchhike Down To Cincinnati And Kick The Shit Outta Your Drunk Daddy"
"Rub It To Death"
"Come On Come On"
"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back"
"Pillbilly Blues"
"CCKMP" (Steve Earle cover)
"Pussy’s Not A Dirty Word"
"Til The Meat Falls Off The Bone"
"Why Why Why"
"Go Motherfucker Go"
Fan-filmed video has since appeared online:
"Gonna Hitchhike Down To Cincinnati And Kick The Shit Outta Your Drunk Daddy":
"Rub It To Death":
"Come On Come On":
"She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back":
"Pillbilly Blues":
For further details, visit Nashville Pussy on Facebook.
(Poster created by Derick Smith)