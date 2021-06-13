NASHVILLE PUSSY Announce 2021 Fall Tour Dates
June 13, 2021, 44 minutes ago
Nashville Pussy has solidified their return to the road in 2021. It begins with a one-off Hoedown in September, followed by a 23-date run throughout October and November with Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat. Confirmed venues are as listed:
September
18 - Los Angeles, CA - So-Cal Hoedown
October (with Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat)
8 – Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9 – Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
10 – Chicago, IL - Metro
11 – Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theatre (Rev/NP only)
13 – Covington, KY - Madison Theater
14 – Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
15 – Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre
16 – Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
17 – New York, NY - Irving Plaza
19 - Stafford, CT - Palace Theater (Rev/NP only)
20 – Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
21 – New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
22 – Ashbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
23 – Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
24 – Silver Spring, MD - The Filmore Silver Springs
27 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
28 – Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
November (with Toadies & Reverend Horton Heat)
2 – Birmingham, AL - Iron City
3 – Jackson, MS - Martin’s Restaurant & Bar (Rev/NP only)
4 – New Orleans, LA - Tipitina’s Uptown
5 – Houston, TX - House Of Blues
7 – Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory