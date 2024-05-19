NASHVILLE PUSSY Announces 2024 European / UK Tour Dates
May 19, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Nashville Pussy has revealed details of their upcoming, extensive tour of Europe and The United Kingdom. It consists of two legs; the first being June and July, followed by the second in October and November. Confirmed dates / venues are as listed:
June
26 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest
27 - Tours, France - Le Bateau Ivre
28 - Fraize, France - Espace André Richard
29 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino Concertzaal
30 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musicburg
July
1 - Barberaz, France - Le Brin De Zinc
2 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
3 - Lyon, France - Rock n’Eat
5 - Courchevel, France - Punta Bagna
6 - Caudry, France - Les Chariots Furieux
7 - Rouen, France - L'antre du Malt
9 - Saint-Jean-de-Védas, France - Secret Place
10 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf – Festival In-Somni
12 - Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas
13 - Vinuesa, Spain - Motorbeach
October
3 - Madrid, Spain - El Sol
4 - Jerez de la Frontera, Spain - La Guardia del Angel
5 - Estepona, Spain - Louie Louie
8 - A Coruna, Spain - Mardi Gras
9 - Vitoria-Gasteiz - Hell Dorado
10 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzoki
12 - Billere, France - Ampli - La Route du Son
13 - Bayonne, France - Le Magneto
14 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey School
15 - Carquefou, France - Black Shelter
16 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
18 - Nice, France - Stockfish
19 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Fest - Les Tazmatten
20 - Karlshure, Germany - Alte Hackeri
21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Pitcher
22 - Drachten, Netherlands - Poppoadium Iduna
23 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB’s
24 - Breda, Netherlands - Brezz
25 - Sittard, Netherlands - Poppodium Volt
26 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
27 - Anderlecht, Belgium - Magasin 4
28 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66
30 - York, England - The Crescent Community
31 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman’s
November
1 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
2 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Tunnels
3 - Hull, England - The Welly
6 - Southampton, England - EngineRooms
7 - London, England - New Cross Inn
8 - Great Yarmouth, England - Hard Rock Hell
Fan-filmed footage of Nashville Pussy performing "Struttin Cock" and "Why Why Why" live at The Basement in Nashville, TN on December 9, 2022 can be seen below.