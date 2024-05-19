NASHVILLE PUSSY Announces 2024 European / UK Tour Dates

Nashville Pussy has revealed details of their upcoming, extensive tour of Europe and The United Kingdom. It consists of two legs; the first being June and July, followed by the second in October and November. Confirmed dates / venues are as listed:

June

26 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest

27 - Tours, France - Le Bateau Ivre

28 - Fraize, France - Espace André Richard

29 - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino Concertzaal

30 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musicburg

July

1 - Barberaz, France - Le Brin De Zinc

2 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

3 - Lyon, France - Rock n’Eat

5 - Courchevel, France - Punta Bagna

6 - Caudry, France - Les Chariots Furieux

7 - Rouen, France - L'antre du Malt

9 - Saint-Jean-de-Védas, France - Secret Place

10 - Marseille, France - Le Molotov

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Wolf – Festival In-Somni

12 - Valencia, Spain - 16 Toneladas

13 - Vinuesa, Spain - Motorbeach

October

3 - Madrid, Spain - El Sol

4 - Jerez de la Frontera, Spain - La Guardia del Angel

5 - Estepona, Spain - Louie Louie

8 - A Coruna, Spain - Mardi Gras

9 - Vitoria-Gasteiz - Hell Dorado

10 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzoki

12 - Billere, France - Ampli - La Route du Son

13 - Bayonne, France - Le Magneto

14 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey School

15 - Carquefou, France - Black Shelter

16 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

18 - Nice, France - Stockfish

19 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Fest - Les Tazmatten

20 - Karlshure, Germany - Alte Hackeri

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

22 - Drachten, Netherlands - Poppoadium Iduna

23 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB’s

24 - Breda, Netherlands - Brezz

25 - Sittard, Netherlands - Poppodium Volt

26 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

27 - Anderlecht, Belgium - Magasin 4

28 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit Of 66

30 - York, England - The Crescent Community

31 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman’s

November

1 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

2 - Aberdeen, Scotland - The Tunnels

3 - Hull, England - The Welly

6 - Southampton, England - EngineRooms

7 - London, England - New Cross Inn

8 - Great Yarmouth, England - Hard Rock Hell

Fan-filmed footage of Nashville Pussy performing "Struttin Cock" and "Why Why Why" live at The Basement in Nashville, TN on December 9, 2022 can be seen below.