NASHVILLE PUSSY - New Live Album, Eaten Alive, Due In November

Circle November 5th on your calendar as that's the date that Nashville Pussy will release their new live album, Eaten Alive, via Slinging Pig Records / MVD Entertainment Group.

Coming hot off of their seventh studio album, Pleased To Eat You, Nashville Pussy returns with Eaten Alive, a ferocious hellride of a live album that is proof positive that the band is one of the best live acts ever. Recorded in the UK, this is Nashville Pussy's Live At Leeds and one of most unrelenting concert albums since Motörhead's No Sleep Til Hammersmith.

Slated for release to coincide with their October / November tour with The Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Eaten Alive will be unleashed to the world on Slinging Pig Records, the band's very own record label. "This is the album that our fans have drunkenly demanded for years," says singer / guitarist Blaine Cartwright. "'Make an album that sounds like you guys do live!' I've heard that phrase slurred in my face in accents from all over the world," jokes Blaine. "So here it is you drunken bastards!"

The mesmerizing leads of legendary guitarist Ruyter Suys leap off the grooves and grab the listener by the throat. Ruyter has been hailed with accolades since the band's inception including being named "one of the top female performers of all time" by That Metal Show. And that's just one example. Combine that with the irresistible thunderous rhythm section of bassist Bonnie Buitrago and hard hitting drummer Ben Thomas, and it makes for one of the most satisfying rock experiences ever recorded.

Eaten Alive not only serves as a perfect souvenir for hundreds of thousands of lucky rock n' rollers that have seen Nashville Pussy in the 40 plus countries over past 25 years, it's also an excellent starting point for all those unfortunately yet to have been exposed to the fiery baptism of hard rock that the band delivers on a nightly basis.

Nashville Pussy is ravenously looking forward to their upcoming (twice postponed) tour of Europe. It all starts with Sweden Rock with Blue Öyster Cult, and ends at Barcelona Rocks with Judas Priest two months later. In between, the band will be eating fans alive all across Europe.

The band is unstoppable. This album is proof. Order your copy on CD now at this location. Double-gatefold vinyl coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Kicked In The Teeth"

"Piece Of Ass"

"Wrong Side Of A Gun"

"Pillbilly Blues"

"We Want A War"

"Rub It To Death"

"Go Home And Die"

"She Keeps Me Coming, And I Keep Going Back"

"CCKMP"

"5 Minutes To Live"

"Low Down Dirty Pig"

"First I Look At The Purse"

"Go To Hell"

"I’m So High"

"I’m The Man"

"Why, Why, Why"

"Strutting Cock"

"Till The Meat Falls Off The Bone"

"Go Motherfucker Go"