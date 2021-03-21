NASHVILLE PUSSY's RUYTER SUYS And BLAINE CARTWRIGHT Appear On NAZARETH Tribute Album, Heirs Of The Dog

Heirs Of The Dog: A Tribute To Nazareth by Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre will be released on May 21st. Pre-orders are available now at this location.

Heirs Of The Dog: A Tribute To Nazareth is the third in a series of charity oriented tribute albums by Memphis-based band Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre. This album is their take on Nazareth's iconic and career-making, best-selling double platinum LP, Hair Of The Dog.

Anchored and master-minded by co-producers Dik LeDoux and Joey Killingsworth, the band itself features a small cast of rotating characters and the albums feature special guests. In this case the guests include: Blaine Cartwright (Nashville Pussy), Ruyter Suys (Nashville Pussy), Greg Martin (Kentucky Headhunters), Eddie Spaghetti (Supersuckers), Jason McMaster (Dangerous Toys, Ignitor), Manny Charlton (Nazareth, and producer of the original album), JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers, Honky, Melvins), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Neil Fallon (Clutch) and Harvey McLaughlin.

All of JGJM's profits from sales benefit The FSHD Society for fshd muscular dystrophy research in memory of Jonelle Spicer.

Nashville Pussy guitarist Ruyter Suys comments, "Proud to be a part of this recording, not once but three times! Once singing solo on 'Miss Misery' and the second time with Eddie Spaghetti on 'Love Hurts'... and the Super high part on the title track: 'Hair Of The Dog' aka Sonofabitch with Blaine singing lead - one of my favorite bands and albums... and for a good cause too!"

Tracklisting:

"Hair Of The Dog" (feat. Blaine Cartwright)

"Miss Misery" (feat. Ruyter Suys, Greg Martin)

"Love Hurts" (feat. Eddie Spaghetti, Ruyter Suys)

"Changin' Times" (feat. Jason McMaster, Manny Charlton)

"Beggar's Day"

"Whiskey Drinkin' Woman" (feat. JD Pinkus, Luther Dickinson)

"Please Don't Judas Me" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"Guilty" (feat. Harvey McLaughlin)

"Beggar's Day":