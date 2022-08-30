NASTY Release Music Video For New Song "Don't Play With Fire"

August 30, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal nasty

NASTY Release Music Video For New Song "Don't Play With Fire"

Nasty have released a new song and music video, “Don’t Play With Fire”, via Century Media Records. Check out the video below.

“’Don't Play With Fire’ is a super-aggressive song coming with a wild video. Beware! Don’t play with fire or you’ll get burned…”, states frontman Matthi.

Check out Nasty's previously released music video for “Resurrection" below:

Catch the band on tour for their upcoming ”Taste Of Anarchy Club Rage Tour 2022“. Nasty's headline tour will feature support from First Blood, Paleface and Forty Four.



