NASTY Release Music Video For New Song "Don't Play With Fire"

Nasty have released a new song and music video, “Don’t Play With Fire”, via Century Media Records. Check out the video below.

“’Don't Play With Fire’ is a super-aggressive song coming with a wild video. Beware! Don’t play with fire or you’ll get burned…”, states frontman Matthi.

Check out Nasty's previously released music video for “Resurrection" below:

Catch the band on tour for their upcoming ”Taste Of Anarchy Club Rage Tour 2022“. Nasty's headline tour will feature support from First Blood, Paleface and Forty Four.