NASTY Release New Single "Chaos (2023)"; Visualizer Streaming

After releasing a rer-ecording of their fan favourite “Declaring War (2023)” Nasty are unleashing “Chaos (2023)”. Find the song on all digital platforms and a visualizer below.

The band comments: “Listening to this ‘Endzeit’ scenario hardcore-death banger is a pure energy boost, it’s the perfect tune to break all personal records!”

The aggro punk outfit toured Europe together with Dying Fetus, Cabal and their label mates Frozen Soul earlier this year. Catch them on one of the following shows:

June

30 - July 1 - Rennes, France - Superbowl Of Hardcore

July

8 - Ieper, Belgium - Ieper Fest

28-29 - Hartenbergsee, Germany - Afdreiht Un Buten

August

16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Elbriot