NASTY SAVAGE Unveil Video For "Witches Sabbath" Feat. OBITUARY Members

Pioneering American thrash metal band, Nasty Savage, has just released the official music video for their latest single, “Witches Sabbath”, from their new album The Jeopardy Room, set for release tomorrow via FHM Records.

In a special collaboration, John and Donald Tardy of Obituary joined Nasty Savage on the re-recording of “Witches Sabbath”, a track originally featured on Nasty Savage’s 1983 demo but never released on an album until now.

Reflecting on the collaboration, frontman Nasty Ronnie shared: "When I knew we were doing a new Nasty Savage album - the first one in 20 years - I wanted to re-record 'Witches Sabbath', the only song on our original demo that didn’t make it onto an album. I wanted to make it special; I wanted to bring the past back to the future. I wanted to have John and Donald Tardy be a part of this history. They said yes! Donald playing drums and John's unique killer vocals just blew us all away. They helped turn a classic song from 1983 into an epic song in 2024! I'm excited to see where it takes us in 2025, because you never know... For me, it was an honor that we were able to work together. I have so much respect for these guys. They truly know the business of longevity and success through hard work and dedication."

Adding to this, John and Donald Tardy of Obituary stated: "It has long been known and well-documented that early in Obituary’s career, we drew inspiration from local bands in the Tampa area, and none more than Nasty Savage. Not necessarily for the music style but for their 'never hold back' approach with over-the-top live show performances, and the opportunity to follow their lead with album recording at the legendary Morrisound Studios. We were very fortunate at such a young age to be able to have conversations with Ronnie Galletti about the local music scene and follow in his footsteps on how to ‘promote’ our band along with guidance on what to expect from the music industry. To this day, we remain close friends, and having the opportunity to re-record one of their all-time classics, 'Witches Sabbath', with them was a lifelong fantasy and dream come true for us. We had a blast with the band recording it, and having Jim Morris mix it was just the icing on the cake!"

Produced by Jim Morris at the legendary Morrisound Recording Studio in Tampa, Florida, The Jeopardy Room marks Nasty Savage’s triumphant return after two decades. Known for their theatrical performances and influential sound, Nasty Savage has left a lasting mark on the Florida metal scene.

Tracklisting:

"Invocations"

"Jeopardy Room"

"Brain Washer"

"Southern Fried Homicide"

"Witches Sabbath"

"Schizoid Platform"

"Aztec Elegance"

"Operation Annihilate"

"Blood Syndicate"

"The 6th Finger"

"Sainted Devil"

"Schizoid Platform" lyric video:

"Brain Washer":

Lineup:

"Nasty" Ron Galletti - Vocals

Jim Coker - Drums

Dave Orman - Guitars

Pete Sykes - Guitars

Kyle Sokol - Bass