National Tour Kicks Off Return Of Adult Swim’s METALOCALYPSE, All-New Film, Soundtrack, And Dethalbum IV Releases Forthcoming

The long-awaited return of Adult Swim’s favorite heavy metal adventure, Metalocalypse, arrives with a nationwide tour of the series’ on-screen band Dethklok. A full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar, a companion soundtrack and Dethalbum IV will also arrive this year.

Dethklok will kick off their 29-date national tour on August 30th with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers Babymetal as co-headliners and virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support.

“It’s very surreal having so much new Metalocalypse and Dethklok this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album,” said Small. “I’m so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal, and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond!”

The Babyklok tour will also include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (September 10th), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 23rd) and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (October 7th).

August

30 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

31 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

September

2 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

5 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

9 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

15 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

18 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

28 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

4 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

11 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Ticket information and VIP packages can be found at thebabykloktour.com.

Also coming later in 2023 is Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar, an original full-length movie written and directed by Brendon Small (Metalocalypse) and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series, The Machine), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jon Hamm (Confess: Fletch, Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Amy Lee (Evanescence), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem - A Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner - Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

As a special highlight, fans can also anticipate the release of two full-length albums this year. WaterTower Music will release both the film soundtrack, Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), as well as Dethalbum IV around the launch of the film. Meanwhile, fans can summon Dethklok by streaming the Metalocalypse: Dethklok Complete Collection playlists.