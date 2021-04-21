NAZARETH - Author MARTIN POPOFF's New Book, Loud 'N' Proud: Fifty Years Of Nazareth, Available In August

Wymer Publishing has announced the launch of their forthcoming release, Loud 'N' Proud: Fifty Years Of Nazareth, due for release on August 6.

For the first time ever, Nazareth’s whole career is documented by esteemed rock writer Martin Popoff in this large format hardback publication. Popoff was assisted through the narrative by founder and only remaining original member Pete Agnew. Popoff also interviewed Agnew for the book in addition to previous interviews the author has conducted, not only with the bass player extraordinaire but with many other band members past and present, all neatly woven into a timeline, making this the essential go to Nazareth book.

From the early days of the seventies through to the current day, nestling alongside Popoff’s words is the wonderful imagery that accompanies it. Drawing on copious photos and items of memorabilia this large format 240‐page book is a treasure trove for Nazareth devotees — crammed full of live and off stage shots that portray the band’s journey through the decades.

It also includes loads of super cool memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high quality art paper. This is one future collector’s item that every self‐respecting Nazareth fan will want to own.

Customers who pre‐order by May 31 can have their name printed in the book on a dedicated fan page. In addition, the first 250 copies include a set of prints, one group shot and one each of Pete Agnew and Dan McCafferty.

