NBC Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART, EDDIE VAN HALEN, FRANKIE BANALI, PETER GREEN And More With In Memorian 2020 Segment

NBC Nightly News took time to pay tribute to the legendary musicians we lost in 2020, including Neil Peart (Rush), Eddie Van Halen, Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot), and Peter Green (Fleetwood Mack). They are part of a list that includes entertainment and sports heavyweights such as Sean Connery, Alex Trebek, Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman and more.

Check out the tribute at this location.