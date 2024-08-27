NEAERA Performs At Summer Breeze 2024; Full Set Streaming

German metalcore vets Neaera performed at Summer Breeze 2024 on August 16. ARTE Concert has published the band’s full set from the show; watch the pro-shot footage below:

Neaera, who are celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year, release their All Is Dust full-length on June 28 via Metal Blade Records.

On February 28, 2020, Neaera released their seventh album - it was their eponymous comeback record after a seven-year-hiatus - which caught everyone by surprise. Despite having been well received, the pandemic impeded the band's long awaited and already scheduled return to live stages. On February 29, 2020, Neaera played a sold-out release show, but it remained the only show for the record in years since Wacken, the Impericon festivals, and other shows were forced to be postponed until further notice.

By 2021, the Neaera collective decided it was time for new material. With a desire to return to an oldschool writing approach when songs were composed together in a musty rehearsal room, the band started the writing process. By 2022, the band recruited Janosch Rathmer (drummer of long-time friends/German post-rock institution Long Distance Calling) to record their new album, All Is Dust. Mixing and mastering for the record was skillfully executed by Kristian Kohle at Kohlekeller Studios who adorned the songs with a powerful yet organic sound that perfectly fit the band's vision of their new material and approach.

Lyrically, Neaera shifted their focus a bit and put the individual, its survival, and sanity in these testing times center stage alongside lyrics that tackle global and social clamor - a shift that was arguably pandemic-related.

All Is Dust features cover art by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design (Oceans Of Slumber, Evergrey, Vomitory) and is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Dark Vanilla Marbled (Ltd. 700)

- Orange Black Dust (Ltd. 200)

- Gold Black Dust (EMP exclusive - Ltd. 300)

= Wooden Boxset (Gatefold Dark Goldenrod Marbled LP, Digi-CD, 7", poster, lanyard, patch, hand signed card - Kingsroad exclusive - Ltd. 300)

Order at metalblade.com/Neaera.

"Pacifier" video:

Neaera lineup:

Benny Hilleke - vocals

Stefan Keller - guitars

Tobias Buck - guitars

Benjamin Donath - bass

Sebastian Heldt - drums