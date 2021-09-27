NEAL MORSE BAND Bassist RANDY GEORGE Shares Rehearsal Video

"Join us at Morsefest 2021 for two shows by NMB," says bassist Randy George. "The Friday (October 8th) show is: Innocence, the Saturday (October 9th) show is Danger, and they will include the live premieres of tracks from the new NMB album Innocence & Danger, plus all sort of surprises! Tickets available for the show and the live stream here."

NMB (Neal Morse Band) released their fourth studio album, Innocence & Danger, in August 2021.

With NMB’s previous two releases being concept albums, it’s perhaps remarkable that Innocence & Danger is a series of unrelated songs, but drummer Mike Portnoy says, “After two sprawling back to back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album.”

Indeed, making this album came easy to the band; while the initial inspiration came particularly from Bill Hubauer (keyboards) and Randy George (bass), the ideas flowed from everybody from there on, as George recalls: “I am excited about the level of collaboration that we achieved on this one. We even went in with a lot of ideas that weren’t necessarily developed, and I think in the end we have something that represents the best of everybody in the band.”

In fact - like its two acclaimed predecessors - Innocence & Danger is a double album by inspiration, rather than design, as Portnoy explains: “As much as we wanted to try and keep it to a single album after having just done two double albums, we wrote so much material that we found ourselves with our third double album in a row! That’s pretty prog!”

There is also plenty in Innocence & Danger to excite those prog fans who have a thirst for epics, as Neal Morse explains: “There's one half hour epic and another that's about 20 minutes long. I really didn't realise that they were that long when we were recording them, which I guess is great because if a movie is really good, you don't realise that it's three hours long! But there are also some shorter songs: some have poppier elements, some are heavier and some have three part acoustic sections. I’m excited about all of it, really.”

The album is available as a Limited 2CD+DVD Digipak (featuring a Making Of documentary), 3LP+2CD Boxset, Standard 2CD Jewelcase & Digital Album, featuring artwork by Thomas Ewerhard (Transatlantic). Order here.

Tracklisting:

CD 1 (Innocence):

"Do It All Again"

"Bird On A Wire"

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Another Story To Tell"

"The Way It Had To Be"

"Emergence"

"Not Afraid Pt. 1"

"Bridge Over Troubled Water"

CD 2 (Danger):

"Not Afraid Pt. 2"

"Beyond The Years"

"Your Place In The Sun" video:

"Bird On A Wire" video:

"Do It All Again" video:

Innocence & Danger documentary "making of" trailer:

The Neal Morse Band (now NMB) was formed in 2012, featuring long-time collaborators Neal Morse (vocals, keyboards and guitars), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals) and Randy George (bass), as well as Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals) and Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals). The band’s first album, The Grand Experiment, showed both a freshness and maturity that was further developed in 2016’s The Similitude Of A Dream, 2019’s The Great Adventure and 2021’s Innocence & Danger.