NEAL MORSE Chats With THEOCRACY Frontman MATT SMITH On New Episode Of "Musicians Having Coffee & Talking About Stuff" Podcast (Video)

In Episode 10 of his "Musicians Having Coffee & Talking About Stuff" podcast, prog veteran Neal Morse (Transatlantic, ex-Spocks Beard) talks to Matt Smith of the band Theocracy about his beginnings as a musician/ writer, performing at Morsefest, sweet tea and more. Check out the chat below.

Below is a clip from Neal Morse's first Virtual Masterclass where he plays electric sitar, mellotron flute and French horn parts for the track being created and lets the attenders choose which one works best. He is running a second Virtual Masterclass in June / July 2021, this time focusing on creating a prog rock piece. There are three sessions, each of which run for 2 hours, and are available for download after the sessions. For more details go to Neal's official website here.