NEAL MORSE Debuts Official Music Video For New Song "I Hate My Brothers"

Nashville based prog rock virtuoso, Neal Morse, recently announced the January 12 release of his new album, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two - the follow-up to 2023's The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One.

A video for the new single, "I Hate My Brothers", can be viewed below.

The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One concluded with Joseph unjustly imprisoned. In The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, the biblical narrative unfolds, chronicling how Joseph's wisdom and intelligence led him to become the viceroy of Egypt and, to the eventual reunion with his family.

In the latter part of 2022, Neal Morse dedicated his creative efforts to following up the successful release of 'Jesus Christ the Exorcist' by crafting a new rock opera. Inspiration flowed, resulting in nearly two hours of music that narrates the story of Joseph, known for his coat of many colors, through the lens of progressive rock, in a style that is uniquely Neal Morse.

Rather than presenting two hours simultaneously as a double album, Neal opted to release Joseph's new rock opera in two separate volumes, believing that the strength of both the music and the story warranted this approach, as each album could independently stand as a testament to its intrinsic value. Now, to continue the story told in The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One, this talented and prolific artist carries on Joseph's story with melodious drama in The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two.

Neal comments on the album: "The second installment in the Joseph story shocked me! I wish you could hear the development… Where it started to where it ended up! Pretty crazy, how it all developed largely with the help of other artists. I won’t get into naming names because I would have to name all of them, but friends and brothers (lliterally!) really brought a lot to the table on this one and I am absolutely thrilled with the way 'The Restoration' turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I loved making it!”

Now, in the follow up to Joseph's story, Neal assumes the lead vocalist role, while an impressive cast of guest artists, including Nick D’Virgilio (Spock's Beard), Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy), Ross Jennings (Haken), Jake Livgren (Proto-Kaw, Kansas) and Alan Morse (Spock's Beard), join him in this second chapter. They collaborate with members of the Neal Morse Band, such as Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette, among others. Together, they breathe life into this familiar tale through extraordinary music that promises to captivate progressive rock enthusiasts once more.

As one of the most accomplished composers of our era, Neal Morse consistently delivers. The entire rock opera, Joseph, offers exceptional music that will enrapture both devoted prog rockers and melodic rock aficionados alike. With its musical diversity, melodic interludes, harmonious vocals, and remarkable songs, it stands as a testament to his enduring talent.

Pre-order/save The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two here.

The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two tracklisting:

"Cosmic Mess"

"My Dream"

"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"

"All Hail"

"The Argument"

"Make Like A Breeze"

"Overture Reprise"

"I Hate My Brothers"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Reckoning"

"Bring Ben"

"Freedom Road"

"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"

"The Restoration"

"Everlasting"

"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"

"I Hate My Brothers" video:

"Cosmic Mess" video:

Lineup:

Nick D’Virgilio

Eric Gillette

Gabe Klein

Neal Morse

Sam Hunter

Gideon Klein

Alan Morse

Mark Leniger

Bill Hubauer

Cast:

Neal Morse

Ted Leonard

Matt Smith

Nick D’Virgilio

Ross Jennings

Alan Morse

Jake Livgren

Mark Pogue

Talon David

Wil Morse