NEAL MORSE Drops New Album The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, Shares New Single "Dreamer In The Jailhouse" (Audio)

Nashville based prog rock virtuoso, Neal Morse, has released his new album, The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two - the follow-up to 2023's The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One.

The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One concluded with Joseph unjustly imprisoned. In The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two, the biblical narrative unfolds, chronicling how Joseph's wisdom and intelligence led him to become the viceroy of Egypt and, to the eventual reunion with his family.

Listen to the song, "Dreamer In The Jailhouse":

Neal comments on the album: "The second installment in the Joseph story shocked me! I wish you could hear the development… Where it started to where it ended up! Pretty crazy, how it all developed largely with the help of other artists. I won’t get into naming names because I would have to name all of them, but friends and brothers (lliterally!) really brought a lot to the table on this one and I am absolutely thrilled with the way 'The Restoration' turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I loved making it!”

The Restoration - Joseph: Part Two tracklisting:

"Cosmic Mess"

"My Dream"

"Dreamer In The Jailhouse"

"All Hail"

"The Argument"

"Make Like A Breeze"

"Overture Reprise"

"I Hate My Brothers"

"Guilty As Charged"

"Reckoning"

"Bring Ben"

"Freedom Road"

"The Brothers Repent / Joseph Revealed"

"The Restoration"

"Everlasting"

"Dawning Of A New Day (God Uses Everything For Good)"

"I Hate My Brothers" video:

"Cosmic Mess" video:

Lineup:

Nick D’Virgilio

Eric Gillette

Gabe Klein

Neal Morse

Sam Hunter

Gideon Klein

Alan Morse

Mark Leniger

Bill Hubauer

Cast:

Neal Morse

Ted Leonard

Matt Smith

Nick D’Virgilio

Ross Jennings

Alan Morse

Jake Livgren

Mark Pogue

Talon David

Wil Morse