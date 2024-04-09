NEAL MORSE Reveals First Details For Morsefest 2024/ 2025; Video Trailer

Nashville based prog rock virtuoso, Neal Morse, has revealed the first details for Morsefest 2024/ 2025. A message from Neal follows...

"In 2023/24 Morsefest spread its wings to Europe and the UK. For me, it was a great experience to bring my testimony to so many people and many of you have told me how powerful those shows were for you. So… for the next Morsefest season, we’ve decided to do the same again and have Morsefest USA, EU and UK!

"I’m delighted that for these shows we’ve been able to gather the key players to enable us to do Joseph in its entirety! The plan will be that Night 1 will feature The Dreamer and then Night 2 will focus on The Restoration. For the rest of the shows on each night I’m going to choose some music that rarely gets a live airing - so there will be the usual Morsefest mix of surprises and familiar songs.

"My core band members will be Eric Gillette on drums, Randy George on bass, Bill Hubauer on keys - of course we will have the Morsefest strings, horns, percussion, backing singers etc! Vocalists who’ve committed to all 3 sets of shows so far are: Ted Leonard and Ross Jennings - and more names to be confirmed!

The details are:

MF24 USA - New Life Fellowship, White House, TN - November 8 & 9, 2024

MF24 EU - De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, The Netherlands - November 15 & 16, 2024

MF25 UK - Trinity Church, Brentwood, London, UK - January 17 & 18, 2025

"It is going to be AMAZING!"