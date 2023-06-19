NEAL MORSE To Release New Rock Opera Album, The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One, In August; "Like A Wall" Music Video Streaming

Nashville, TN-based prog rocker, Neal Morse, has announced the upcoming release of his new rock opera album, entitled The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One, on August 11. It will also be available as a limited edition double-vinyl package on September 15.

The first video from the album, "Like A Wall", is out today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save the new album here.

“I have to say I am extremely pleased with the way this album came out!” explains Neal Morse. “As with many creative endeavors, there are times along the way where you start to wonder where you’re at and if it will come together in the end. I am so happy to report that this one really has come together and exceeded my expectations! The guest vocalists are fantastic and the string arrangements are extraordinary! Jerry Guidroz did an exceptional job on the mix, and I am so excited to share this album with all of you! Now on to part two…”

On the heels of the Jesus Christ The Exorcist rock opera album, Neal Morse has created another prog epic, The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One. It tells the classic story of Joseph (the one with the coat of many colors!) using the medium of progressive rock as only Neal can!

The story unfolds with Morse employing amazing vocalists like Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Pattern Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy) and Jake Livgren (Proto-kaw, Kansas) to sing the roles of Joseph’s brothers, as they grow dark with jealousy and throw him in the pit.

As well as casting the characters in the story, Neal also sought out the finest musicians for the musical ”roles.” So you’ll hear the soaring guitar playing of Steve Morse (Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs) and Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band) among others, as this familiar story comes alive through amazing music that will thrill all fans of progressive rock.

The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One has all the elements you would hope for from a new Neal Morse progressive rock album - from long epics and odd time signatures to very melodic and song-oriented tracks--and more! And this is just Part One, ending with Joseph in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Part Two will follow in 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Prologue/Before The World Was"

"A Million Miles Away"

"Burns Like A Wheel"

"Liar, Liar"

"The Pit"

"Like A Wall"

"Gold Dust City"

"Slave Boy"

"Out Of Sight, Out 0f Mind"

"Wait On You"

"I Will Wait On The Lord"

"Overture Reprise"

"Ultraviolet Dreams"

"Heaven In Charge Of Hell (Eat ‘Em And Smile)"

"Why Have You Forsaken Me?"

"Like A Wall" video:

Lineup:

Eric Gillette

Gabe Klein

Neal Morse

Sam Hunter

Gideon Klein

Steve Morse

Andre Madatian

Mark Leniger

Jim Hoke

Cast:

Joseph - Neal Morse

Judah - Ted Leonard

Reuben - Matt Smith

Potiphar’s Wife - Talon David

Slave Driver - Jake Livgren

Simeon - Wil Morse

Jacob - Mark Pogue

Warden and Prison Guards - Matt Smith, Mark Pogue, Wil Morse, Gabe Klein, Chris Riley