NEAL SCHON Files Cease-And-Desist Against JOURNEY Bandmate JONATHAN CAIN For Performing "Don't Stop Believin'" For DONALD TRUMP

They're at it again! Variety is exclusively reporting that the members of long-running rock band Journey have long had fractious relations, but an inter-band cease-and-desist order is a new peak: Keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who performed “Don’t Stop Believin’” for Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month with a backing “chorus” including Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake, was served with a cease-and-desist order from an attorney for bandmate Neal Schon for that performance.

Cain, Schon and estranged singer Steve Perry are the writers of the 1981 hit, which attained a second life when nearly 30 years later when it was featured in the final episode of the HBO hit series “The Sopranos.”

Cain, 71, has long been a member of the former president’s inner circle. His wife of eight years, Paula White, is a televangelist and Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor.

The letter, obtained by Variety, reads in part: “Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political.

“Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics,” the letter continues. “His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band,” calling it a “harmful use of the brand.”

Read the full report at Variety.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake sang “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain at a recent event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/dvSp1z62BX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 23, 2022



Last month, Jonathan Cain and his attorneys from Alan Gutman/Gutman Law issued a statement and a motion to disqualify after Neal Schon sued Cain for setting up an American Express card without telling Schon and that “millions of Journey funds have flowed through it.”

Schon’s attorneys also claim in the suit, which was filed in Contra Costa in the Bay Area of California that Cain hasn’t turned over financial records that allow Schon to know how much the band owes him.

Apparently - after a previous court showdown with former bass player Ross Valory - Cain and Schon set up a company that operates the band, Nomota, of which they own 50 percent each.

“As a member and manager and founder and leader of Journey,” the court papers say, “Schon has the right to access and control Nomota’s books and records. Schon must have unfettered access to Nomota’s records so he can oversee and manage Nomota/Journey.”

Cain says in statement responding to Schon suing him:

“This is a matter that should have been resolved privately, but I am forced to publicly respond now to Neal’s malicious lies and personal attacks on my family and I in an effort to garner public support for his ill-conceived lawsuit — a lawsuit that has absolutely no merit. Neal has always had access to the credit card statements; what he lacks — and what he is really seeking — is the ability to increase his spending limits. Since Neal decided to publicize what is going on, I can tell you we will present the evidence to the court that shows that Neal has been under tremendous financial pressure as a result of his excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle, which led to him running up enormous personal charges on the band’s credit card account. When efforts were made to limit his use of the card to legitimate band expenses, Neal unfortunately decided to attack me rather than trying to get his reckless spending under control. I am saddened by the situation — for Neal and for our fans — but since Neal filed a lawsuit, I suspect he will not be able to ignore the court like he has ignored the countless financial advisors and accountants he has fired over the past several years who have tried in vain to help him.”

Alan Gutman/Gutman Law statement:

“The evidence will establish that Schon’s financial crisis has nothing to do with his professed ‘unfettered access to Nomota’s records.’ Our investigation has established that Schon’s personal financial problems resulted solely from his reckless spending, including what preliminarily appears to be charging more than $1 million of improper personal expenses on the band’s corporate Nomota AMEX card. Schon’s complaint is the classic example of desperate people doing desperate things. It’s very unfortunate that Neal--and Neal alone--has created such difficulties for himself and his family through his profligate spending.”

Frontiers Music Srl recently released Journey's Lollapalooza performance from Chicago, IL, which took place on July 31, 2021. Live In Concert At Lollapalooza is available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and Vinyl, serves as a testament not only to the band's enduring legacy, but their relevance to a whole new generation of rock 'n roll fans.

Order / save Live In Concert At Lollapalooza" here.

Tracklisting:

"Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

"Only The Young"

Guitar Interlude

"Stone In Love"

"Be Good To Yourself"

"Just The Same Way"

"Lights"

"Still They Ride"

"Escape"

"La Do Da"

Piano Interlude

"Who's Crying Now"

Guitar Interlude

"Wheel In The Sky"

"Ask The Lonely"

"Open Arms"

"Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'"

"Faithfully"

"Any Way You Want It"

"Don't Stop Believin'"

"Only The Young" video:

"Any Way You Want It" video:

"Be Good To Yourself" video:

Journey Lollapalooza 2021 lineup:

Neal Schon - Guitars

Jonathan Cain - Keyboards

Arnel Pineda - Vocals

Deen Castronovo - Drums

Narada Michael Walden - Drums

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Jason Derlatka - Keyboards, Vocals