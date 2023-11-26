NEAL SCHON Hated JOURNEY Classic "Open Arms" Until STEVE PERRY Forced Him To Play It Live; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Have you ever disliked a song so much, that for most of your life, you just couldn’t stand to listen to it? I’m talking about one of those tracks you always skipped on the album or that had you reaching for the dial when it came on the radio. Sure you have. We’ve all got songs like that. But let me ask you this. Have you ever had a song that you hated, that you later learned to love after hearing it in a different context? Well, today, we’re covering 'Open Arms' by Journey. From their 1981 classic album Escape; I hated it for decades until I was caught off guard and heard it with new ears. And now I love it. Find out what changed my mind and how it became Journey’s biggest song ever, even though it was rejected by Jonathan Cain’s first band... with interviews with the band members next on the Professor of Rock."