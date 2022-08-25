NEAL SCHON Performs JOURNEY Classic "Don't Stop Believin'" On America's Got Talent; Video

Journey guitarist, Neal Schon, joined vocalist Teddy Swims and pianist/singer Kodi Lee on America's Got Talent last night (Wednesday, August 24) for a performance of the Journey classic, "Don't Stop Believin'". Video footage of the performance can be viewed below:

Journey recently released their new studio album, Freedom, via BMG. Stream/dowload here. The vinyl version of Freedom will be released tomorrow, Friday, August 26. Pre-order here.

Freedom tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don’t Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day and All Night"

"Don’t Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"

"United We Stand" visualizer:

"Don’t Give Up On Us" visualizer:

"You Got The Best Of Me" video:

"Let It Rain" visualizer:

"The Way We Used To Be" video: