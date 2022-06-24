NEAL SMITH - Original ALICE COOPER Drummer Launches New Official Website

June 2022 is the official launch of legendary Alice Cooper group drummer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Neal Smith’s new official website. Check it out here.

His site has an all new look, with all new features including Neal’s Classick Drummer Collection Store, selling signed items from CD’s, over 25 photos, to his custom drumsticks. Visit the store here.

Coming soon, Neal's new album, Killsmith Goes West.