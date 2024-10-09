NECKBREAKKER Announce Debut Album, Within The Viscera; New Single / Music Video Out Now

Hotly tipped death metallers, Neckbreakker, have announced the details of their debut album, Within The Viscera, that's set for release on December 6 via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the announcement, the band have released the video for their second ever single, "Shackled To A Corpse".

In the wake of the announcement, the band comment: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our debut album Within The Viscera. Throughout the creation of the record we were very aware that a band only gets one debut album, so we wanted to make one we could be proud of, and we succeeded. Releasing it through a legendary label like Nuclear Blast Records is a dream come true for us, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.”

Pre-order and pre-save Within The Viscera here, and watch the "Shackled To A Corpse" video below.

Within The Viscera tracklisting:

"Horizon Of Spikes"

"Putrefied Body Fluid"

"Shackled To A Corpse"

"Nephilim"

"Purgatory Rites"

"Unholy Inquisition"

"Absorption"

"SILO"

"Face Splitting Madness"

"Shackled To A Corpse" video:

"Horizon Of Spikes" video:

Neckbreakker is:

Christoffer Kofoed - Vocals

Joakim Kaspersen - Guitar

Johan Lundvig - Guitar

Sebastian Knoblauch - Bass

Anton 'Hajn' Bregendorf - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge Jakobsen)