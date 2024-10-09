NECKBREAKKER Announce Debut Album, Within The Viscera; New Single / Music Video Out Now
October 9, 2024, 47 minutes ago
Hotly tipped death metallers, Neckbreakker, have announced the details of their debut album, Within The Viscera, that's set for release on December 6 via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the announcement, the band have released the video for their second ever single, "Shackled To A Corpse".
In the wake of the announcement, the band comment: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our debut album Within The Viscera. Throughout the creation of the record we were very aware that a band only gets one debut album, so we wanted to make one we could be proud of, and we succeeded. Releasing it through a legendary label like Nuclear Blast Records is a dream come true for us, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.”
Pre-order and pre-save Within The Viscera here, and watch the "Shackled To A Corpse" video below.
Within The Viscera tracklisting:
"Horizon Of Spikes"
"Putrefied Body Fluid"
"Shackled To A Corpse"
"Nephilim"
"Purgatory Rites"
"Unholy Inquisition"
"Absorption"
"SILO"
"Face Splitting Madness"
"Shackled To A Corpse" video:
"Horizon Of Spikes" video:
Neckbreakker is:
Christoffer Kofoed - Vocals
Joakim Kaspersen - Guitar
Johan Lundvig - Guitar
Sebastian Knoblauch - Bass
Anton 'Hajn' Bregendorf - Drums
(Photo - Malene Vinge Jakobsen)