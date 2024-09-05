NECKBREAKKER Sign To Nuclear Blast Records; Band Release Video For Debut Single "Horizon Of Spikes"

Danish death metal band, Neckbreakker, have announced their signing to Nuclear Blast Records. The fast-rising five-piece have built a reputation of delivering blistering live shows, having toured alongside the likes of Crypta, Left To Die, and Best as well as playing at festivals such as Hellfest, Bloodstock, Summer Breeze, Resurrection Fest, Inferno Festival, and more.

To coincide with the signing, the band have released the video for their first single ever, the ferocious "Horizon Of Spikes". Watch the clip below, and stream the song on all platforms here.

On their signing to Nuclear Blast Records and the release of their first-ever single, the band comments: "We are honored to announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Records and that our first single 'Horizon Of Spikes' and the accompanying music video is out now. To not only finally share our first single with the world, but to get the opportunity to do it on the world’s finest metal label feels absolutely incredible."

Neckbreakker is:

Christoffer Kofoed - Vocals

Joakim Kaspersen - Guitar

Johan Lundvig - Guitar

Sebastian Knoblauch - Bass

Anton 'Hajn' Bregendorf - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge Jakobsen)