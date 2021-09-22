NECROFIER Feat. OCEANS OF SLUMBER Members Streaming “Betrayal Of The Queen” Video

The rise of American black metal is a cult movement whose vast influence and growth cannot be ignored. Houston’s Necrofier carries this torch, embodying the hallmarks of melodic black metal while embracing their Texas roots.

The band is emerging from the darkness of 2021, ready to fan the unholy flames and finally release their devastating debut full-length, Prophecies Of Eternal Darkness, out October 22 via Season Of Mist. Find preorders at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Necrofier features Oceans Of Slumber members Mat Aleman (bass) and Dobber Beverly (drums) along with Church Of Disgust’s Joshua Bokemeyer (guitar) and Graven Rite’s Christian Larson (vocals, guitar).

New video, directed, shot, and edited by Dwayne Cathey, for “Betrayal Of The Queen” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“The Black Flame Burns”

“Darker Than The Night”

“Madness Descends”

“Return To Chaos”

“Death Comes For Us All”

“Unholy Hunger”

“Betrayal Of The Queen”

“Plague Requiem”

“Betrayal Of The Queen” video: