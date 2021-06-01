NECRONAUTICAL To Release Slain In The Spirit Album In August; "Hypnagogia" Music Video Posted

UK-based black metal act, Necronautical, have returned with the video for their new single, "Hypnagogia". Watch the clip below.

The band also announced its fourth album, Slain In The Spirit, due out August 20 via Candlelight/Spinefarm Records. Pre-order here.

"We are proud to announce the release of our fourth album Slain In The Spirit," the band says. "Produced once more by Chris Fielding at Foel Studio, as well as featuring guest performances from soprano vocalist Victoria Harley, this album represents our most ambitious and contorted material to date. With this announcement, we are pleased to share a taste of things to come through our latest single and music video for 'Hypnagogia'."

Necronautical have always explored the darkness. Their very name means "to explore death." It's fitting that on Slain In The Spirit, the Manchester band is pushing both its sound and their concept to the outer limits.

Since forming in 2010, Necronautical have become respected among the British black metal underground. Across three albums - 2014's Black Sea Misanthropy, 2016's The Endurance At Night and 2019's Candlelight Records debut Apotheosis - their sound has become one rich in its skill with the dark side of metal. Ambitious and grandiose in its symphonic touches, this velvet glove hides beneath it an aggressive iron fist.

On Slain In The Spirit, this is truer than ever.

Everything has been taken to a degree beyond where the band has trodden previously, with the symphonic elements swirling even more dizzyingly above a metallic attack that hits with an almost machine-like ferocity. So much so that the band have transcended black metal altogether.

Slain In The Spirit tracklisting:

"Ritual & Recursion"

"Occult Ecstatic Indoctrination"

"Slain In The Spirit"

"Hypnagogia"

"Pure Consciousness Event"

"Necropsychonautics"

"Contorting In Perpetuity"

"Death Magick Triumphant"

"Disciple" (Slayer cover -CD exclusive)

"Hypnagogia" video:

Lineup:

Naut - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Carcarrion - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Anchorite - Bass, Backing Vocals, Clean Vox

Slugh - Drums