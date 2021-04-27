NECRONEMESIS Feat. DEATH / MASSACRE Guitarist RICK ROZZ To Release New Album In June; "Horrorpit" Lyric Video Posted

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new album from extreme death metal act, Necronemesis, featuring Rick Rozz of Death / Massacre. Some Things Should Stay Underground is up now for pre-order and will be released June 4 on CD and digital formats.

Description: Horror Pain Gore Death Productions welcome Necronemesis to the roster with the new album, Some Things Should Stay Underground! Hailing from Puerto Rico, Necronemesis have been a consistent presence in the PR underground metal scene throughout the bands eighteen year existence. Some Things Should Stay Underground features legendary guitarist Rick Rozz (Death / Massacre), and further expands the bands signature extreme death metal style to the next level... prepare for sheer brutality! A pulverizing old school metal attack for fans of Belphegor, Broken Hope, Cannibal Corpse, Death, Dying Fetus, Immolation, Massacre, Mortician, Suffocation and Vader.

Watch the 4K lyric video for the track "Horrorpit" below, and find pre-order links below:

- CD

- Digital

- Pre-save on Spotify, Apple Music, etc.

- Horrorpit T-Shirt

- Horrorpit T-Shirt + CD Bundle

Tracklisting:

"Cranial Disfigurement (By Fist)"

"They Live In The Attic"

"Stench Of Slaughter"

"Horrorpit"

"Death From Above"

"Pray For The Rotten"

"Some Things Should Stay Underground"

"Horrorpit" lyric video: