NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS Announce Horror Drenched Debut EP; “Nocturnal” Lyric Video Posted

Chicago's Necronomicon Ex Mortis is a bubbling cauldron of 80’s horror movies, the 80s shred goods, modern production, and tight thrash metal. They are gearing up to release their debut self-titled album, which is intended to transport listeners into a VHS tape of campy horror and aggressive riffs.

The single “Nocturnal” is a combination of guitarist Michael Nystrom Bala’s favorite thrash riffs and follows the classic plot line about murdering teenagers at a summer camp.

The band details the track: "'Nocturnal' was the result of an experiment on Mike’s part to write a more mid-tempo thrash song. He wanted to have a relatively interesting song structure with very little repetition (except for the chorus). He also decided to challenge himself in the studio by improvising the guitar solo, which he recorded in a single take.”

Watch a lyric video for the track below.

Encapsulating all the best that horrors have to offer, from old school horror movies and games and H.P. Lovecraft, Necronomicon Ex Mortis introduce their bloody music with gusto in hope that it will worm its way into the brains of metal fans around the world.

Necronomicon Ex Mortis was formed out of extreme love for 90s death metal and 80s shred. The idea came to be when Bala called some of his best friends from Berklee and used a combination of pestering, begging, and trickery to get them to play metal with him.

This EP acts as a trailer for their music, a taste of the feature length that is on the horizon, and a small sampling of what is the gory good time that awaits in the future. It is recommended for fans of Black Dahlia Murder, Obscura, and Arsis.

The debut self-titled EP is due out March 31, and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Celestial Tomb"

"Earth Cancer"

"Nocturnal"

"The Burning"

"Nocturnal" lyric video:

"Celestial Tomb" lyric video:

Lineup:

Michael Bala - Guitar

Manuel Barbarà - Guitar

Yusuf Rashid - Bass

Craig Schmul - Vocals

Joey Ferretti - Drums