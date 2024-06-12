NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS To Release EP You And Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over At The End Of June

Formed out of the love for classic death metal, ‘80s shred worship, and creating gory lyrics about B-horror movies, Chicago's Necronomicon Ex Mortis unleashed two EPs in 2023, (Self-Titled - March 2023) and (Silver Bullet - August 2023) and now return in 2024 with their third entitled You And Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over due out on June 28. Over the past few months they have been feeding the frenzy of horror metal fans with their singles "My Bloody Valentine", Leprechaun", "In The Mouth of Madness" and "The Dead Zone".

"This EP shows Necronomicon Ex Mortis at our most versatile; proving we have multiple ways to rip your face off! We think the fans will love the variety on this release! We want to have the listener have their expectations constantly challenged on this record!" - Guitarist - Michael Nystrom Bala - Necronomicon Ex Mortis

The tracks on You And Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over were chosen specifically by the band to all be incredibly different from one another. These recordings are a love letter to death metal, but also sometimes lean on the melodic side; sometimes brutal, sometimes technical. The band hops in and out of subgenres like various seasonings over baked chicken. Lyrically, the record touches on horror murder and blood.

All the tracks on the EP tell an extreme metal interpretation of the movies they are titled after. From its opener, "My Bloody Valentine", a thrash and technical death metal collision, to "Leprechaun", a melodic metal track that’s short and sweet, just like an actual Leprechaun. "In the Mouth of Madness" is low, slow, and filled with symmetrical scales. This one takes a more mid-paced approach to death metal. This song retells the story of John Carpenter's legendary movie of the same title. "The Dead Zone", is a song based more on the ‘90s progressive death metal sound with lots of symmetrical scales, extreme dissonance, and a cool guitar moment from Manuel Barbara. And EP closer "Jason Lives", screams “guitarist, songwriter/lyricist Mike Bala has been listening to too much Autopsy." and witnesses the band down the path of death/doom section right in the middle. This song retells the story of “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.”

