NECROPHAGIA Feat. INCANTATION’s JOHN MCENTEE Streaming New Track “Mental Decay”

Moribundis Grim, Necrophagia's final album, due out May 10th 2024 via Time To Kill Records, is a compelling testament to perseverance, top to bottom.

After many years of silence, the legendary death metal force has reawakened and they have shared another single from the upcoming record with "Mental Decay".

Guitarist Serge Streltsov:

“‘Mental Decay’ is a re-recording of the classic from the Season Of The Dead album. Killjoy wanted to update some of those songs with the newer, more modern sound. Plus his vocal style had changed from those years, so he wanted to make it heavier and more extreme. This track was originally supposed to come out for the 30th anniversary of the album back in 2017.”

In the years of 2016-2018, the band’s last line-up - Killjoy, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette - composed and started recording what their final opus, Moribundis Grim became.

Unfortunately, in 2018 Killjoy passed away before finishing the album. In 2022 with the help of special guests and former Necrophagia members - John McEntee from Incantation, Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) and Mirai Kawashima from Sigh - the album was finally completed.

In a way, it is quite sensational to see another Necrophagia album released at this point in time, meaning 40 years after their first demos were released.

Serge Streltsov:

“Moribundis Grim is Killjoy’s final album. These are his last vocal performances. The album features the last Necrophagia live line up: Killjoy Desade, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette, along with special guest John McEntee and previous members Titta Tani and Mirai Kawashima. These songs are the demos the band and Killjoy worked on up until Killjoy’s passing. Also featuring re-worked versions of songs from the first album and a Samhain cover. Once again the bastard children of horror and gore capture the true essence of what Necrophagia is all about. Killjoy and Fulci Live! Gore Forever!”

Completed from a remote creative exchange, with ideas being bounced back and forth between all members to create an eight-track barrage of death metal, Moribundis Grim is an incredible achievement.

Tracklisting:

“House By The Cemetary” (cover)

“Moribundis Grim”

“Bleeding Torment”

“Mental Decay”

“Halloween 3” (Samhain cover)

“The Wicked” (live)

“Scarecrows”

“Sundown”

"Mental Decay":

“Moribundis Grim”:

Album line-up:

Killjoy Desade - Lead Vocals

Serge Streltsov - Guitars, Bass

Shawn Slusarek- Drums

Jake Arnette- Bass

Titta Tani - Drums, Backing Vocals

Mirai Kawashima- Keys

John McEntee - Guest Vocals

Dee Commisso - Keys