NECROPHOBIC Release "In The Twilight Grey" Track By Track Video

Swedish blackened death metal masters, Necrophobic, recently released their 10th studio album, In The Twilight Grey, via Century Media Records.

Take a deep dive into the lyrics of “In The Twilight Grey” in this track by track video with guitarist Sebastian Ramstedt:

With over thirty years of activity, nefarious service under their spikes and bulletbelts, Necrophobic are undisputed legends of the death and black metal scene. Formed in 1989 by drummer Joakim Sterner, the Stockholm blackhearts propagated a singular and fearless vision from the very start. Eschewing the self-conscious amateurism and primitive sonics that many of their peers held dear, Necrophobic established a bold and vivid identity of their own, conjuring a densely melodic, but endlessly wicked take on macabre extreme metal that countless lesser bands have since emulated.

Yet again, In The Twilight Grey was produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare (of death metal icons Unleashed) at Chrome Studios, Stockholm and engineered in close collaboration by Folkare and the band themselves. For the artwork they teamed up with Jens Rydén, another likeminded institution from the Swedish scene.

The album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold combat green 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster incl. 2 bonus tracks (1.000x)

- Gatefold dark green LP (300x)

- Gatefold black LP

- Ltd. CD Mediabook (comes with a special, extended booklet and 2 bonus tracks)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Grace Of The Past"

"Clavis Inferni"

"As Stars Collide"

"Stormcrow"

"Shadows Of The Brightest Night"

"Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes"

"Cast In Stone"

"Nordanvind"

"In The Twilight Grey"

"Ascension (Episode Four)"

"Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes" video:

"As Stars Collide" lyric video:

"Stormcrow" video:

Lineup:

Anders Strokirk - Vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - Lead & Rhythm guitar

Johan Bergebäck - Rhythm guitar

Tobias Cristiansson - Bass

Joakim Sterner - Drums

(Photo - Jens Rydén)