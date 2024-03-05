NECROPHOBIC's In The Twilight Grey Album At The Vinyl Pressing Plant; Video

Swedish blackened death metal masters, Necrophobic, will release their 10th studio album, In The Twilight Grey, on March 15 via Century Media Records. Watch the vinyl edition of the album being pressed in the new video below:

With over thirty years of activity, nefarious service under their spikes and bulletbelts, Necrophobic are undisputed legends of the death and black metal scene. Formed in 1989 by drummer Joakim Sterner, the Stockholm blackhearts propagated a singular and fearless vision from the very start. Eschewing the self-conscious amateurism and primitive sonics that many of their peers held dear, Necrophobic established a bold and vivid identity of their own, conjuring a densely melodic, but endlessly wicked take on macabre extreme metal that countless lesser bands have since emulated.

Yet again, In The Twilight Grey was produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrik Folkare (of death metal icons Unleashed) at Chrome Studios, Stockholm and engineered in close collaboration by Folkare and the band themselves. For the artwork they teamed up with Jens Rydén, another likeminded institution from the Swedish scene.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold combat green 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster incl. 2 bonus tracks (1.000x)

- Gatefold dark green LP (300x)

- Gatefold black LP

- Ltd. CD Mediabook (comes with a special, extended booklet and 2 bonus tracks)

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Grace Of The Past"

"Clavis Inferni"

"As Stars Collide"

"Stormcrow"

"Shadows Of The Brightest Night"

"Mirrors Of A Thousand Lakes"

"Cast In Stone"

"Nordanvind"

"In The Twilight Grey"

"Ascension (Episode Four)"

"As Stars Collide" lyric video:

"Stormcrow" video:

Lineup:

Anders Strokirk - Vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - Lead & Rhythm guitar

Johan Bergebäck - Rhythm guitar

Tobias Cristiansson - Bass

Joakim Sterner - Drums

(Photo - Jens Rydén)